RGUKT sees rise in admission applications

The varsity saw a surge of almost 6,000 in the number of applications this year when compared to the previous academic year.

Published: 05th October 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), located in Basar, received as many as 40,158 applications for its six-year Integrated BTech course. According to officials, of the 40,158 applications that were received for 1,500 available seats, 37,155 were from the State, 2,963 from AP and the remaining 40 from other States.

The varsity saw a surge of almost 6,000 in the number of applications this year when compared to the previous academic year. Last year, the university received 34,217 applications, of which 1816 were from AP. The highest number of applications received this year are from Nizamabad district (2,976) and the least from Kumrambheem Asifabad (422). The number of applications received from Mancherial district are 1,333, Nirmal 1,305, and Adilabad 917.

In erstwhile Adilabad district, candidate selection has always been very low when compared to other districts because of the fewer number of eligible applicants.However, due to Covid this year, the government had promoted all SSC students on the basis of their internal marks. In Adilabad, over 1,314 students received a GPA of 10 - 659 from private schools and 655 from government schools. Since more students from Adilabad performed well this year, this is more chance for them to get admission into the varsity.

