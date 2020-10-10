STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phase-1 of EAMCET engineering counselling begins online

The provisional allotment list for the first round of counselling will be released on October 22. 

Published: 10th October 2020 09:30 AM

Students and parents wait at the TS-EAMCET re-correction centre on the JNTUH premises in Kukatpally on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the first phase of TS-EAMCET ‘Engineering’ counselling for qualified candidates through the online mode. Candidates, who have secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination, can apply for the counselling on the official website on or before October 17. 

The counselling procedure includes the payment of counselling fee, certificate verification, registration, option entry, allotment of seats and reporting at the allotted institute.  Then JNTUH will conduct the EAMCET counselling in two rounds. The provisional allotment list for the first round of counselling will be released on October 22. 

The final phase of counselling will begin on October 29, the TSCHE has said. Candidates with SC/ST reservations are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 600, while the fee for the others is Rs 1,200. On Friday, candidates with discrepancies in their results visited the JNTUH for corrections. According to the students, discrepancies in the TS-EAMCET results are being resolved after they had complained about it to the university. This year, around 1,19,183 candidates appeared for TS-EAMCET Engineering, of which 89,734 qualified for the exam. The TS-EAMCET 2020 results were declared on October 6.

Save the dates  

Oct 9-17: Fill basic info, pay processing fee 
Oct 9-17: Book counselling slot 
Oct 12-18: Get certificates verified 
Oct 12-20: Explore web options 
Oct 20: Freeze options 
Oct 22: Seat allotment for TS-EAMCET 2020 
Oct 22-27: Pay tuition fee, 
self-report through website 
 

Round 2 
Oct 29: Pay online processing 
fee,  certificate verification 
Oct 30: Get certificates verified 
Oct 30-31: Explore web options 
Oct 31: Freeze options 
Nov 2: Seat allotment 
Nov 4: Spot admission

