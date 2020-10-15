STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Uttarakhand to reopen schools from November 2

Earlier, the state government's district-wise survey resulted in over 50% parents and guardians supporting the opening of schools. 

Published: 15th October 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state cabinet on Wednesday allowed schools to restart regular classes for Class 10 and 12 students from November 2. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet ministers and spokesperson for the government said, "After getting feedback from the parents and consulting the schools the decision has been taken. All safety norms will be followed to ensure the safety of the students as well all the school staff."

Earlier, the state government's district-wise survey resulted in over 50% parents and guardians supporting the opening of schools. 

The cabinet meeting also decided on 17 other issues including rolling back pay cuts of state government employees, increasing the rate of pine leaves from Re 1 to Rs 2 and many others. 

The state government had instructed all 13 district magistrates to conduct a survey for opinions of parents and guardians on re-opening of schools till October 10. However, the survey is not complete yet across the hill state. 

If the parents agree to open the schools, it will be done in phases. In the first phase, classes 9 to 12 will be included, classes 6 to 12 in the second phase and all other classes in the third phase.

The Unlock 5.0 guidelines for Uttarakhand released on October 1 by the state government mentioned that decision of reopening of schools after October 15 in a phased manner graded manner in consultation with the parents, guardians and schools/ institution managements, based on their assessment of 
the situation.

"Department of Education will prepare their own standard Operating Procedures regarding health and safety precautions for re-opening of schools/ institutions based on the SOPs issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education. Government of India, keeping local requirements in view," said the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unlock 5 Uttarakhand coronavirus COVID-19 Schools reopen Uttarakhand schools Uttarakhand government
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp