STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

OP Jindal University conferred 'eminence' tag by Centre

The IoE policy was launched to implement the commitment of the union government to empower universities and higher educational institutions.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

OP Jindal Global University

OP Jindal Global University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: O.P. Jindal Global University signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the Union Ministry of Education and has been conferred the status of an institution of eminence.

All legislative, regulatory and procedural requirements under the IoE regulations have been met. The IoE policy was launched to implement the commitment of the union government to empower universities and higher educational institutions to help them become world-class teaching and research institutions.

The status has enabled the JGU to be unshackled from regulatory controls and be given full autonomy. The university’s founding chancellor, Naveen Jindal, said: “This is an incredible recognition for JGU and is a great tribute to the extraordinary achievements of the university.

In our journey towards becoming a world-class university, we will leave no stone unturned.” A review meeting was held on IoE under the chairmanship of education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ following which JGU received the official letter from the ministry.

Founding vice-chancellor C. Raj Kumar said: “When JGU was established in 2009, the goal was very simple: to build a world-class university in India. The fact that we have received this recognition in little over a decade speaks volumes about the extraordinary contributions of the students, faculty members and staff of JGU.”

The search for IoEs began in 2017 with the introduction of the UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017 for private institutions and the UGC (Declaration of Government Educational Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) guidelines, 2017’ for public institutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O.P. Jindal Global University
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp