OP Jindal University conferred 'eminence' tag by Centre

NEW DELHI: O.P. Jindal Global University signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the Union Ministry of Education and has been conferred the status of an institution of eminence.

All legislative, regulatory and procedural requirements under the IoE regulations have been met. The IoE policy was launched to implement the commitment of the union government to empower universities and higher educational institutions to help them become world-class teaching and research institutions.

The status has enabled the JGU to be unshackled from regulatory controls and be given full autonomy. The university’s founding chancellor, Naveen Jindal, said: “This is an incredible recognition for JGU and is a great tribute to the extraordinary achievements of the university.

In our journey towards becoming a world-class university, we will leave no stone unturned.” A review meeting was held on IoE under the chairmanship of education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ following which JGU received the official letter from the ministry.

Founding vice-chancellor C. Raj Kumar said: “When JGU was established in 2009, the goal was very simple: to build a world-class university in India. The fact that we have received this recognition in little over a decade speaks volumes about the extraordinary contributions of the students, faculty members and staff of JGU.”

The search for IoEs began in 2017 with the introduction of the UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017 for private institutions and the UGC (Declaration of Government Educational Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) guidelines, 2017’ for public institutions.