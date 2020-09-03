Seamless online learning with 'QuizNext' during COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

Since the lockdown, various educational platforms have been easing both students and teachers into getting acquainted with new virtual learning tools. And ed tech apps like QuizNext have had a big role to play.



As many as 100+ schools have registered with QuizNext for schools, teachers and students to facilitate daily assignments and quizzes. Guruprasad Holla, CEO of QuizNext says,

“The pandemic has taught us all to adapt, and hence we all are finding new ways to keep business afloat by using different mediums. Virtual learning will take a giant leap when the New Education Policy (NEP) gets implemented next year.”

Commenting on the tie-up, Sunita Srivastava, Principal, Sahu International School, Kabrai in UP, said, “Students like it, all the teachers too. We are able to measure student concept understanding quickly, but it took some time for us to switch from test mode to formative assessments. With Quiznext, we do 3-5 formative assessments for every chapter as it’s easy to conduct and takes no time. Formative assessment will ease the overall academic year but replacing the exam is a very big change for now.”

Similarly, Teachmint is an edtech app founded by four friends and alumni of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi – Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia,and Anshuman Kumar – focuses on empowering educators.

This mobile- first video-first app that enables tutors to seamlessly digitise their tutoring business with a simple and familiar mobile experience. In the initial lockdown months, the founders witnessed their own teachers struggle in dealing with online tools that were not meant exclusively for teaching and thereafter decided to build a one-stop solution that addresses these challenges and puts teachers in control of the ecosystem.

Screenshot of an online class in progress on the app

Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Teachmint, says, “We provides a one-stop solution to the end-to-end digital needs of tutors,” and goes on to explain the three aims of Teachmint – Content Delivery: Live 2-way classes, recorded videos, and digitised offline content; Student Engagement: Digital assessments, assignments, chat doubt rooms, and announcements; and Administrative Tools: Automated Attendance, classroom management.



Teachers at Alliance Française de Delhi are working on a certain ‘flipped classroom’ pedagogy.

Learners are expected to complete online exercises and carry out research at home while engaging in concepts in the classroom with the guidance of a mentor.



Prabhjot Singh Khurana, a French teacher at Alliance Française de Delhi, notes: “Teachers and parents alike are putting their best foot forward. Discussions during video sessions, interactive online games, screen sharing, tests conducted through customised portals and homework submission platforms are some of the tools employed in for a seamless learning experience.”