Soon, skill-based curriculum for North MCD schools

Once the children are identified, individual learning plans for each of them shall be made so that they can be educated to the best of their abilities.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) is all set to introduce skill-oriented and sensitisation curriculum in its 700 primary schools for over three lakh students. The project includes holistic learning, sensitisation and workshops of the teachers, implementing class teaching plans, and week-wise activities with particular focus on imparting social skills, inclusive education, gender sensitisation, and skill development training.

The civic body is already training teachers for the implementation of the project. The curriculum will cover several topics such as understanding govt insurance and other big schemes for poor, road rules, election and voting, gender sensitisation including transgender issues, how to get help from the police, fire service and CWC when in trouble, waste segregation, green sensitization, personal hygiene and others. 

The education department have also proposed inclusion of children with special needs (CWSN) in the same classroom with other children. 

According to Ira Singhal, Director of the education department of the North civic body, CWSN includes children with mild issues such as autism or learning issues like dyslexia who should sit with other children.

The teacher will be sensitized and trained to help the CWSN and the motive is to reduce the sense of alienation among these children and encourage their acceptance just like any other child. The department will also be conducting testing for all children to check any undiagnosed disabilities the children may be suffering from. According to officials, this will be undertaken with the help of trained experts only.

Once the children are identified, individual learning plans for each of them shall be made so that they can be educated to the best of their abilities. The civic body has decided to include transgender children in regular classes as well.

Transgender kids in regular classes

The North MCD has decided to include transgender children in regular classes. The education department have also proposed inclusion of children with special needs in the same classes with other children

