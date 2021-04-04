'Viral circular on public exams is fake:' CBSE warns students, parents

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fake schedule of the public exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 10, 12 exam is doing rounds on social media.

The board has clarified that the exams will be held as scheduled between May 4 and June 10. The one that is being circulated on social media has been made tweaking the last year’s exam circular. The board, in a statement, advised students to ignore the false circular.

“There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about this year’s board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding 10th and 12th exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled. Board has not issued any such information,” CBSE has said.

The fake circular also announced that the dates of results for Classes 12 and 10 exams will be 11 and 13 July respectively. However, the results are tentatively expected on July 15.