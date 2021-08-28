Transcending struggles for sustenance

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Article 377 was declared unconstitutional three years ago, after which many LGBTQ+ members came out in public, about their identity. However, people from the community, especially for those belonging to lower socio-economic backgrounds, still struggle in securing educational qualifications and jobs they desire.

As Naaz Joshi, three-time winner of the Miss World Diversity once said, "Our life would be much easier if we get proper education and employment. Why should we be dancing only at marriages or childbirth?" Joshi's questions are pertinent. Proper education and training, and then assimilation in the workforce are what community members have been asking for ages.

Activist Reena Rai, who has extensively worked with trans persons for many years, says, "There is nothing they cannot achieve if given proper training and education. The need is to open the mind and heart."

Vansh and Zayn are great examples of what a little support can do. Both studied at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School on scholarship. The Keshav Suri Foundation had announced fully paid scholarships for trans persons in 2019 for its 1.5 year Diploma in Food Production and Bakery at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School, Faridabad.

Titled The Aditya Nanda Scholarship in Food Production & Bakery, it was awarded to five students in 2019 and 2020, but seeing the response the number has been doubled this year.

Zayn, 23, a trans man and a graduate from Delhi University, works at the Bakery unit at The Lalit. Zayn had been contemplating suicide, but luckily a friend informed him about this course and scholarship in time. "My family had discovered my true identity and had thrown me out of the house. I had nowhere to go, and suicide seemed the only option," he says.

"But I am thankful to my friends who told me about the Keshav Suri Foundation. I applied and got the scholarship. College was the best time of my life," he says, adding that the teachers were very supportive and helped him even with his personal issues.

He still connects with them for guidance when the need arises, and says, "Suicides among trans people are rampant as we have no money to run our lives. More corporates should open their doors for us."

Vansh, 24, also a trans man, is better placed than Zayn as his family has accepted him. "But getting a job was very difficult as most employers had problems with my looks and lifestyle. I was at the crossroads when a contact on Instagram told me about this scholarship. My life took a turn for good as soon as I joined the course. I am now respected in the society," he says, adding, "Working in the F&B section entails night shifts, but I have never felt uneasy doing these. The atmosphere is so safe."

Respectable jobs will not only empower trans people, but also remove phobias from society, says Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. "The aim of this scholarship is to embrace, empower and mainstream the community. I am open to expanding it to other fields, but for that college campuses have to be made safe. Both students and staff should be sensitised about the community, otherwise these can turn into very homophobic places," he adds.