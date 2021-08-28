STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Transcending struggles for sustenance

Article 377 was declared unconstitutional three years ago, after which many LGBTQ+ members came out in public, about their identity.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Students at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School, Faridabad

Students at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School, Faridabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Article 377 was declared unconstitutional three years ago, after which many LGBTQ+ members came out in public, about their identity. However, people from the community, especially for those belonging to lower socio-economic backgrounds, still struggle in securing educational qualifications and jobs they desire.

As Naaz Joshi, three-time winner of the Miss World Diversity once said, "Our life would be much easier if we get proper education and employment. Why should we be dancing only at marriages or childbirth?" Joshi's questions are pertinent. Proper education and training, and then assimilation in the workforce are what community members have been asking for ages.

Activist Reena Rai, who has extensively worked with trans persons for many years, says, "There is nothing they cannot achieve if given proper training and education. The need is to open the mind and heart."

Vansh and Zayn are great examples of what a little support can do. Both studied at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School on scholarship.  The Keshav Suri Foundation had announced fully paid scholarships for trans persons in 2019 for its 1.5 year Diploma in Food Production and Bakery at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School, Faridabad.

Titled The Aditya Nanda Scholarship in Food Production & Bakery, it was awarded to five students in 2019 and 2020, but seeing the response the number has been doubled this year.

Zayn, 23, a trans man and a graduate from Delhi University, works at the Bakery unit at The Lalit. Zayn had been contemplating suicide, but luckily a friend informed him about this course and scholarship in time. "My family had discovered my true identity and had thrown me out of the house. I had nowhere to go, and suicide seemed the only option," he says.

"But I am thankful to my friends who told me about the Keshav Suri Foundation. I applied and got the scholarship. College was the best time of my life," he says, adding that the teachers were very supportive and helped him even with his personal issues.

He still connects with them for guidance when the need arises, and says, "Suicides among trans people are rampant as we have no money to run our lives. More corporates should open their doors for us."

Vansh, 24, also a trans man, is better placed than Zayn as his family has accepted him. "But getting a job was very difficult as most employers had problems with my looks and lifestyle. I was at the crossroads when a contact on Instagram told me about this scholarship. My life took a turn for good as soon as I joined the course. I am now respected in the society," he says, adding, "Working in the F&B section entails night shifts, but I have never felt uneasy doing these. The atmosphere is so safe."

Respectable jobs will not only empower trans people, but also remove phobias from society, says Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.  "The aim of this scholarship is to embrace, empower and mainstream the community. I am open to expanding it to other fields, but for that college campuses have to be made safe. Both students and staff should be sensitised about the community, otherwise these can turn into very homophobic places," he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQ Miss World Diversity Naaz Joshi Aditya Nanda Scholarship
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp