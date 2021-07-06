‘Defer engineering, degree exams or go online’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of students from Osmania University (OU) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) held multiple protests in the city on Monday, demanding the postponing of physical exams for engineering and degree courses, in the wake of the pandemic.

Speaking to TNIE, NSUI Telangana unit president Venkat Balmoor said, “Earlier, JNTU officials had released a notification stating that exams will be conducted online. Now, suddenly, they have announced that exams will be conducted offline, which has caused panic among the students..” On Monday, Balmoor and Congress leader Aamer Javeed met Sabitha Reddy. “The Minister has told us that our issue will soon be resolved,” Venkat added.