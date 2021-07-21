STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Evaluators stressed: CBSE extends deadline for schools to compile Class XII board exam results

The CBSE, however, did not clarify whether extending the deadline for schools will cause a delay in the declaration of results which are due to be declared latest by July 31.

Published: 21st July 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Earlier, the deadline was July 22.

Bhardwaj noted that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under stress and getting panicky.

"With the the last date for finalising the results approaching fast, the teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these.

CBSE is well aware about the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers," Bhardwaj said in an official order.

"Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to 25. Schools may continue to work towards compiling the result to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such schools will be declared separately," he added.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

The CBSE, however, did not clarify whether extending the deadline for schools will cause a delay in the declaration of results which are due to be declared latest by July 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE CBSE Class 12 results class 12 results
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp