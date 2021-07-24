STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

CISCE results declared; 99.98% pass class X while 99.66% clear class XII exams

The board said that like last year, there will be no merit list this time too in view of the exceptional circumstances in which results have been prepared.

Published: 24th July 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Students greet each other, relieved that their SSLC examinations are over in Bengaluru on Thursday. Language papers were held on the concluding day  | Vinod Kumar T

Image of students greeting each otherafter examinations used for representation. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CISCE on Saturday announced results for classes 10 and 12, with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage.

In the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 12 results girls outshone boys by a margin on 0.2 per cent.

The board said that like last year, there will be no merit list this time too in view of the exceptional circumstances in which results have been prepared.

The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The results has been prepared on an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

"In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

He informed that unlike previous years option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any, Arathoon said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISCE ICSE results CISCE results
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp