STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Most students, parents happy with cancellation of Class XII board exams

Many hoped universities would take note of the pandemic and come out with an alternative for admissions.

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Vidyanikethan coming out after the Plus-II Sociology examination at SRV Government HSS on Thursday

Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From students, parents and teachers to chief minister and Delhi University, there was a near unanimity in welcoming the decision to cancel the CBSE and ISC Class 12 Board examinations.

"I am satisfied with the decision taken in our interest. There is no clarity yet on how the results will be declared but I feel the results on the basis of internal assessment, marks scored in pre-boards and half early exams will be better," said Shaurya Sharma, a class XII student from St. Mark School.

Sharma hoped universities would take note of the pandemic and come out with an alternative for admissions. Many others like Rupansh Kumar from Dwarka International School and Aryan Kohli of GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj were on the same page.  

"I was preparing for the exams but was not ready mentally. There is still the tension about the results and there is no clarity right now.The pattern should be announced soon so that we can focus on other entrance exams," Kumar said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the move, saying that he was glad that the 12th exams were cancelled. "All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief," he said.

Some worry about evaluation process

There was also a section of students who felt otherwise. Preet Sukla of Loreto Convent School said he was worried about how students would be evaluated on internal assessment. "I am worried about marks and future. Even if the government gives us the chance to write exams, it will be too late as colleges will start admission," he said.

 A parent reiterated that the wellbeing of the students is of utmost priority. "Even if exams were held, I would not have allowed my child to appear for the exams," he added.

Pallavi Sharma, principal of Mamta Modern Public School, felt the decision was logical. "We should understand that lakhs of students were to appear for the exam. Considering the fact that some states are still reeling under the second wave, this was the best possible solution. Those students who are not satisfied have also been given an option to appear for offline exam when the situation improves, so I think the interest of majority has been catered to," she said.

Delhi University came out in support of the decision. "The safety of our students is of utmost importance. It looks forward to the decision taken by CBSE regarding the declaration of the results," Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson - Admissions, DU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class XII exams Class 12 boards Class 12 exams
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp