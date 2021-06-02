Most students, parents happy with cancellation of Class XII board exams

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From students, parents and teachers to chief minister and Delhi University, there was a near unanimity in welcoming the decision to cancel the CBSE and ISC Class 12 Board examinations.

"I am satisfied with the decision taken in our interest. There is no clarity yet on how the results will be declared but I feel the results on the basis of internal assessment, marks scored in pre-boards and half early exams will be better," said Shaurya Sharma, a class XII student from St. Mark School.

Sharma hoped universities would take note of the pandemic and come out with an alternative for admissions. Many others like Rupansh Kumar from Dwarka International School and Aryan Kohli of GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj were on the same page.

"I was preparing for the exams but was not ready mentally. There is still the tension about the results and there is no clarity right now.The pattern should be announced soon so that we can focus on other entrance exams," Kumar said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the move, saying that he was glad that the 12th exams were cancelled. "All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief," he said.

Some worry about evaluation process

There was also a section of students who felt otherwise. Preet Sukla of Loreto Convent School said he was worried about how students would be evaluated on internal assessment. "I am worried about marks and future. Even if the government gives us the chance to write exams, it will be too late as colleges will start admission," he said.

A parent reiterated that the wellbeing of the students is of utmost priority. "Even if exams were held, I would not have allowed my child to appear for the exams," he added.

Pallavi Sharma, principal of Mamta Modern Public School, felt the decision was logical. "We should understand that lakhs of students were to appear for the exam. Considering the fact that some states are still reeling under the second wave, this was the best possible solution. Those students who are not satisfied have also been given an option to appear for offline exam when the situation improves, so I think the interest of majority has been catered to," she said.

Delhi University came out in support of the decision. "The safety of our students is of utmost importance. It looks forward to the decision taken by CBSE regarding the declaration of the results," Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson - Admissions, DU.