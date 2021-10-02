Jharkhand: 'Pathshala' helps underprivileged kids memorise their lessons during pandemic

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: To continue the education process among the poor and underprivileged children living in rural hinterlands, having no access to smart-phones, laptops or tablets during the Covid pandemic, 'Pathshala' (free classes) are being run in more than 40 villages by 'Association of Social and Human Awareness' (ASHA) benefitting nearly 4000 students studying in class 1 to 10.

ASHA works in the field of human rights, child rights and women rights and malnutrition, which also runs four shelters home for women and children.

Interestingly, 'Pathshala' is being run under the trees where there is no place available, while at other places it is run in Panchayat buildings or the verandah of government schools or any other building where children can sit properly taking care of COVID protocol.

The initiative was taken in the wake of Covid lockdown, announced in March 2019, resulting into closure of schools and hampering the education process badly. It was observed that the children started forgetting whatever they had learnt in their classes.

According to the founder of ASHA, though, the children living in the urban areas were attending online classes regularly, poor and underprivileged children living in rural areas, had no access to smart-phones, laptops or tabs and were not able to attend their classes. Hence their education took a toll.

"Therefore, in order to continue education process among poor and underprivileged children living in remote rural areas, the initiative – Pathshala, was started under which underprivileged children from class 1- 10 are being given free education by our mentors at their door steps," said founder of ASHA Ajay Jaiswal.

As of now, as many as 40 'Pathsala' are being run for the children of different age groups in the three districts of Ranchi, Khunti and Saraikela Kharsawan, he added.

Jaiswal further added that, each ‘Pathshala’ has around 90 children which are being run in different time slots having nearly 4000 children in them. Each of these ‘Pathshala’ is free for the children as no fee or any money is taken from them, he said.

“Classes here start at 6 am till 10 pm in different time slots as per the availability and convenience of the children in a particular area. Each class lasts for 2 hours, during which they are also provided light refreshments like biscuit, fruits, eggs or whatever is available with us,” said Jaiswal. One volunteer for each of the 40 Pathshala has been appointed who are paid a minimal amount of Rs 500 to Rs 1000, he added.

“In Bhusur, a village under Lalkhatanga Panchayat near Ranchi, four sessions are taken in the morning for the students of class 1-10 in different groups by four different mentors,” said Jaiswal.

Referring to the funds for this initiative, Jaiswal said that support is provided by different organizations like Paradise foundation, Premsons Motors and other organizations, under which stationeries like copy, pencil, pen and other study materials are provided from time to time.

Jaiswal said that though, classes from 6 to 10 have started in schools all over the State, but they will continue our classes for the benefit of students till the syllabus is completed. They are also getting all support from the parents as they cooperate fully in sending their children to school regularly, he said.

Parents are also happy that their children are getting free education at their doorsteps.

“People from ASHA approached us saying that they wanted to start ‘Pathshala’ as the schools are closed for the last one and a half year for which we would be free for everyone. We readily accepted their proposal as our children had been forgetting everything whatever they had learnt there,” said Amit Kumar Sanga, father of Abhishek Kumar Sanga, studying in class 3 who runs a small business in the Bhusur village. He has been sending his son Abhishek Kumar Sanga to the Pathshala since December last year, he added.

Sanga said that Pathshala has really proved to be beneficial for the children as they have now started recalling what he had learnt earlier in their schools which are closed for nearly two years.

According to mentors, most of the children coming from humble background, are overexcited to attend ‘Pathshala’ as they get refreshments here.

“I have 30 children from classes KG I to 2 and taking their classes from 6 am to 8 am every day. All the children from Bhusur come to my class regularly as they get light refreshment like biscuits, fruits or eggs,” said one of the mentors Seema Khalkho who teaches at one of the centers in Bhusur. Initially, there were very few students but gradually after the classes were conducted regularly, parents started sending their children to ‘Pathshala,’ she added.

Government officials also lauded the initiative taken during the COVID-19 crisis which has been benefitting the children in Karra Block of Khunti.

“This is really a good initiative under which 15 ‘Pathshala’ is being run in Karra Block of Khunti. It has really made a good impact on the children helping them to memorize the lessons learnt by them earlier in their schools,” said Khunti District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Altaf Khan. They are also to start the initiative in other parts of the district, he added.