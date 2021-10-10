PVKN Govt College emerges as centre of market-oriented, skill-based education

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Sri Papudesi Venkata Krishnama Naidu Government (Autonomous) College (PVKNGC)-Chittoor is among State’s renowned institutions and has been considered one of the best colleges for higher education for its academic excellence, meticulous research and a real instrument of socio-economic change.

Due to the academic freedom it enjoys, the college was able to start new courses and skill-oriented courses keeping in view the employable needs of the students and local needs of the firms. The college aims to cater to the educational needs of the marginal section and also to augment the students’ potentialities.

PVKNGC offers 18 undergraduate and 10 postgraduate programmes. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly college, anchored on the principles of quality education on par with the global standards by continuous improvement of the infrastructure facilities and offering market-oriented, competency-based curriculum updated to match the industrial expectations.

Founded in 1961 as Government Arts and Science College, the college was accredited with “A” Grade by NAAC on March 28, 2017 with 3.02 CGPA. The college was also conferred with Autonomous Status in the year 2018. PVKNGC was identified as a Model College in Chittoor district. The college is located on 54.86 acres of land in Chittoor and the campus is eco-friendly with flora and fauna consisting of 4,000 trees and a unique botanical garden with 120 different species of medicinal plants.

“Due to mismatch between demand and supply in higher education, knowledge and skills are required for diverse forms of employability skills. In view of this, University Grants Commission(UGC) implemented National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) in order to achieve the objectives and expected outcomes of the skill-based education.

As a part of NSQF programme guidelines, PVKNGC has been offering various courses to meet the needs of local industries. The college aims to build the capacity and confidence among the students by organising training programmes on skill development,” said principal Dr G Ananda Reddy.