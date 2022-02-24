Ukraine crisis: Indian MBBS students need practicals, online won't do

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As war clouds loom over Ukraine, the future of thousands of MBBS students from India has become uncertain. It is not known when classes will resume and if all universities will conduct online classes.

While the Indian embassy is trying to get in touch with the universities and ask them to take online classes for the Indians, the students said their institutes have not informed them about that arrangement. "The teachers had said they would take online classes till February 24. Nothing was announced after that," said Dhruv Malhotra, a student of Kiev Medical University.

Even online classes are not enough. "I am having online classes for now, but it will not help much since medical students need practical classes more than theory. We don't know when we can go back. I guess at least until the end of April we will be in India," Malhotra said.

He added shelling was going on at a place which is an hour's drive away from his college. "We were scared if we would be even able to reach the airport," he said. According to him, some of his Ukranian friends are selling their belongings and fleeing to Poland and Germany.

Many students are a few months from completing courses. At this point, it is not known what happens next. "Some of my friends are just six months away from completing the programme, which would have provided them licensing certificates,” said Malhotra.

His mother Anjali said that authorities should ensure that the careers of these students do not suffer, considering that they have invested time and money.

According to 20-year-old Shehrish Siddiqui, who came back on Tuesday night, her college has said those going back will be provided online lessons. But when that will happen is not known. She studies in Ternopil National University. She says her college thinks that the situation is still under control and not giving much attention to online classes.