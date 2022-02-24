STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Ukraine crisis: Indian MBBS students need practicals, online won't do

While the Indian embassy is trying to get in touch with the universities and ask them to take online classes for the Indians, the students said their institutes have not informed them about the same.

Published: 24th February 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indian student Jyoti returning from Ukraine are received by their relatives amid the crisis with Russia

Indian student Jyoti returning from Ukraine are received by their relatives amid the crisis with Russia. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As war clouds loom over Ukraine, the future of thousands of MBBS students from India has become uncertain. It is not known when classes will resume and if all universities will conduct online classes.

While the Indian embassy is trying to get in touch with the universities and ask them to take online classes for the Indians, the students said their institutes have not informed them about that arrangement. "The teachers had said they would take online classes till February 24. Nothing was announced after that," said Dhruv Malhotra, a student of Kiev Medical University.

Even online classes are not enough. "I am having online classes for now, but it will not help much since medical students need practical classes more than theory. We don't know when we can go back. I guess at least until the end of April we will be in India," Malhotra said.

He added shelling was going on at a place which is an hour's drive away from his college. "We were scared if we would be even able to reach the airport," he said. According to him, some of his Ukranian friends are selling their belongings and fleeing to Poland and Germany.

Many students are a few months from completing courses. At this point, it is not known what happens next. "Some of my friends are just six months away from completing the programme, which would have provided them licensing certificates,” said Malhotra.

His mother Anjali said that authorities should ensure that the careers of these students do not suffer, considering that they have invested time and money.

According to 20-year-old Shehrish Siddiqui, who came back on Tuesday night, her college has said those going back will be provided online lessons. But when that will happen is not known. She studies in Ternopil National University. She says her college thinks that the situation is still under control and not giving much attention to online classes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS students Ukraine crisis Russia Ukraine tensions Russia Ukraine crisis Indian students Ukraine
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp