VIT announces scholarships for toppers of non-engineering programmes

Under this scholarship, the admitted candidate will get 100% scholarship for all years of the UG programme.

Published: 16th July 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

VIT chancellor G Vishwanathan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT, has announced GV Merit Scholarship and Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship aimed at supporting students of non-engineering programmes such as BBA, B.Com, law, B.Sc. and B.A, from the academic year 2022-23.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, vice -chancellor, VIT-AP explained that the GV Merit Scholarship is eligible for any board topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the admitted candidate will get 100% scholarship for all years of the UG programme.

To be eligible for Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship, a candidate must be a district topper from any State across the country. The admitted candidate is eligible for a 50% scholarship on the tuition fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25% scholarship.  

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Muduganti, registrar, said the PG Merit Scholarship aims to give 100% scholarship to candidates who have secured CGPA of 9.0/ 90% or above (whichever is applicable) in  the qualifying UG examination and a 50% scholarship to others with CGPA of 8.0/80% or higher in the qualifying examination.

