PESCE secures 137th rank in NIRF-2022

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a new feather to its cap, PES College of Engineering (PESCE) secured 137th rank at National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2022 among engineering institutions announced by the Ministry of Education recently. The college had secured 139th rank in NIRF in 2021 and 147th rank in NIRF-2020, 161st in NIRF-2019 and now has improved the ranking position by 2 places.

NIRF is a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to rank institutions of higher education in India. The framework was approved by the then MHRD (now Ministry of Education) and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development in the year 2015.

Of the nearly 10,000 engineering institutions in India, about 2,000 institutions participated in NIRF rankings 2022. Of which only top 200 institutions are listed by the Ministry of Education under NIRF rankings.

“Of the 200 rankings 19 colleges / universities from Karnataka are listed and in that our college stands in 7th place among it,” said Dr R M Mahalinge Gowda, Principal. He further said that the college has achieved this honor with the guidance and support of Management led by President of PET,
KS Vijay Anand.

