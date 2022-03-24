Yuva Talks: ‘Education in future at least should build confidence in students’

Anisha Priyadarshini R

"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today." - Malcolm X

Education is extremely important as it enables you to identify who you are as a person, helps you discover what you need and want from life, helps you to build a personality of your own and most importantly it makes you a well aware and well informed human being.

Nevertheless, I, for one, am not completely satisfied with the messaging of our current education system.

No matter how poor your grasping power is, there is one thing that you will definitely imbibe at the end of your school and college life - FEAR OF FAILURE.

Our Indian education system implores time and again that if you don't have a career in medicine, engineering or law, you will never be happy.

This narrows the dreams and aspirations of our youngsters, restrains the thinking ability of students, suppresses their creativity, and makes their interests null and void.

Even the emergence of a gruesome pandemic and virus attack that took away millions of lives, has gladdened students instead of sensitizing them. What we learn isn't really the problem but how we learn is. So many educationists have admitted that academic load and exam pressure has been intentionally increased so as to keep the students occupied and busy; to "discipline” them.

Fear of exams has been purposely instilled in the minds of students so that they refrain from going down the wrong path or doing wrong things.

People say that hard work beats talent. So, our Indian students are "WORKING HARD" every single day of their life to do something they are not interested in so that eventually they will be “HAPPY".

My futuristic idea to contribute to the growth of the Indian education system is to REMOVE THE FEAR OF EXAMS AMONG STUDENTS and also ENCOURAGE THEM TO WORK ON THEIR INTERESTS AND DO EVERYTHING WITH A PASSION IN THEIR HEART. In that way they will never have to "work hard " ever again in their life.

Education in the future at least should build your confidence and not annihilate it. Education should enable you to face failures, hardships or perhaps even tragedies with immense faith, hope and tolerance.

It shouldn't make you a coward.

Education should help you to take up responsibilities and be a dynamic limbeader.

For that, it should firstly enable you to have a mind of your own.

It should promote each and every student's individual thinking capability and make them believe in themselves so that they can present their thoughts with immense clarity.

It's very important to "learn how to learn" because as they say, your brain is a muscle and you should learn how to use it.

Competition and exams should only propel you forward and not crumble your life.

There is only one way to make us self-aware and holistic individuals and that is education.

Your degree is just a piece of paper if you don't have enough courage to face your problems boldly.

When we actually implement these things, it will not only benefit students but it will benefit our country in general.

It's no secret that our country has the highest amount of youth population. I feel that my idea of futuristic education will create more passionate individuals...who will end up having enormous knowledge in their fields of interest and therefore become stellar leaders.

Also, our education system should make students exercise their freedom of choice very wisely so that they choose their leaders carefully and vote vigilantly.

It should teach them how to interact with the opposite gender and not resort to needless violence.

Your education should provide you with enough exposure so as to be able to respect the differences between you and other people. You should be able to accept the fact that others too have a mind of their own and their sense of perspective.

We already know that our country is in dire need of good leaders. The one quality that every good leader must possess is empathy. Your education should make you empathize with various kinds of people you meet and the lives that they lead.

I sincerely hope that through my idea of futuristic education, students will get excited to go to schools and colleges, and construct themselves in such a way that they may be able to face any problem, be it a pandemic or a world war, with immense courage, wisdom and empathy.

Anisha Priyadarshini. R, Student, 2nd Year, Computer science and engineering, Jeppiaar Engineering College, Chennai. Tamil Nadu.