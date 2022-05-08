For the future of finance

By Express News Service

School of Management, DDGD Vaishnav College, in association with NSE, recently conducted their annual finance conclave FIN-BETA 2022 on May 5. At the event, U Amaleshwari, director, SOM, signed an MoU with Abhilash Mishra, CEO, NSE Academy and launched the board of the Stimulated Market Trading Finance Lab.

Ganesh Sankararaman, the CFO of Sify Digital Services Ltd added to the conversation with insights about bringing up business in VUCA environment with the help of hedging, while Abhilash Mishra, the CEO of NSE Academy Limited spoke about sustainability and various programmes for students and professionals.

The conclave also hosted a panel discussion with prominent finance influencers at School of Management, DDGD Vaishnav College. The discussion shed light on building capital for a sustainable organisation.

Suresh Krishnamurthy (president and CEO of India Cements Capital), Thillai Rajan A (professor at IIT Madras/co-founder of YNOS Venture Engine and principal investigator at Centre for Research on Start-Ups and Risk Financing - CREST), Chinnsamy Ganesan (senior partner and head – Audit and Assurance, M/S CNGSN & Associaties LLP), Ganesh Sanakararaman, M Sathya Kumar (advocate - Supreme Court, High Court & Tribunal), as well as Aparna Rammohan (CA and founder-director, SriSattva Group) were part of the panel and spoke of strategies important for sustainability, the aspects of sustainability, and new models to be sustainable for biasing the resources.

The event came to a close with a pep talk by V Nandakumar, IRS, additional commissioner of Income Tax. The event enriched students with the need for financial planning - money matters and choosing the source for sustainability.

