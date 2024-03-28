NET score to be used for PhD admission, UGC Chairman

NEW DELHI: From 2024-25, academic session scores from the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be used for PhD admissions, announced the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar.

This step will help replace the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

“This marks an important step in streamlining the admissions process and enhancing accessibility for aspiring doctoral candidates,” he told TNIE.

By leveraging the NET, which is conducted biannually by the National Testing Agency (NTA), universities can offer greater flexibility to students, allowing them to utilise their scores from either session to apply for Ph.D programs across various institutions, he added.

This initiative is poised to benefit students in numerous ways, he said.

It will eliminate the need for students to prepare and appear for multiple entrance tests conducted by different universities, thus reducing the burden of exam logistics and expenses.

Additionally, the biannual administration of the NET provides students with increased opportunities to secure admission to their desired Ph.D programs.