The AI learning curve: How Indian universities can catch up with the future

About one million AI-skilled professionals will be required in 2026 to meet industry demands in a rapidly changing job market, says a government report titled: India’s AI Revolution - A Roadmap to Vikshit Bharat. Another official report forecasts India’s AI industry to be touching $28.8 billion in the current financial year. Even industrial sectors, especially Aerospace, Agriculture, E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Retail and Supply Chain, are undergoing a churning to find best answers to AI’s inevitability in business.

So, as AI reshapes the global workforce, Indian universities now face the onus of making democracy of AI knowledge a reality. They are under mounting pressure to reinvent how they prepare students for the future as they try to bridge the gap between the need to embrace AI and its effective application. AI is advancing so rapidly in every perceptible sphere of activity that the line separating human and machine is becoming increasingly blurred.

As the debate now revolves around which jobs will endure and which have an expiry date, the conversation in higher education is moving to what skills and mindsets students should cultivate to thrive in the immediate future. Much as we deliberate on this topic, jobs are already beginning to emerge, ones that leverage AI thereby adding to the strong demand for AI-trained professionals. Positions such as AI ethicist, prompt engineer, algorithm auditor, AI-assisted content creator, digital wellness coach, human-AI interaction designer, and MLOps specialist are surfacing fast. These positions call for more than just technical skills; they also require ethical judgment, creativity and interdisciplinary thinking.

Although a sizeable section of the state-run and private education are incorporating AI in their curricula, what, however, remains a stumbling block on the path to India’s goals in this regard is the significant shortage the country is facing in the number of AI experts it has in its skills bank vis-a-vis the demand. According to BCG’s ‘GenAI Adoption Conundrum’ report, only half the demand is being met, with a 53 per cent gap predicted by 2026. Against this backdrop, companies are investing substantially in upskilling the workforce though the challenge to integrate AI into the working system remains due to structural handicaps. To do away with this problem, universities across the board should weave AI into every course and bring in experts that would ensure AI-driven critical thinking and creativity among the student community.

This AI-led disruption also implies that the boundaries of your learning, even if you are a professional, will continue to expand, which is likely to be mission-critical for rewarding careers in the near future. Universities need to create living scaffolds for stackable mini courses, micro-credentials and modular certificates that allow working professionals to continually reskill.