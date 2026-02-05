Pariksha Pe Charcha: The charcha that eased pariksha

It is said that life is all about surprises and exams. Every day, we have to deal with problems, hurdles, and obstacles to move towards our desired goals and destinations. When it comes to school students, the word ‘exam’ is generally the most boring yet jittery word rather than an event. Just remember those days when ‘exam’ used to be the most trying and taxing period, where students would go into full-throttle mode to hit the target amidst a highly competitive and heavily demanding world of competition.

We all must have experienced this ‘exam stress’ at one point or another, but here we have a Prime Minister of the country who calls examinations a festival, a pleasure, and not pressure. This statement triggered huge curiosity when ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was announced by PM Modi. It is well known that the education sector, in particular, has been very close to the PM’s heart. Even in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi has encouraged students to overcome examination fear. Not only students, but he has also urged parents to create an atmosphere conducive to studies.

To understand the impact and importance of his statement, we need to go back to the year 2018, when a concept called Pariksha Pe Charcha was conceived by the Prime Minister. Kick-started in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha, a brainchild of Prime Minister Modi, has now turned into India’s most awaited, anticipated, and sought-after dialogue, where students strike a direct conversation with none other than the Prime Minister. It’s a rare banter where India’s youth can put forth their “Mann Ki Baat” to their beloved Modi Ji.

Over the last 12 years, PM Modi has initiated several reforms in the field of education, but Pariksha Pe Charcha is one of its kind, a set-up where the untold stories of India’s bright minds are being told most innovatively and engagingly. This speaks volumes about the amount of trust and commitment of a leader towards the “future leaders” of the country. India is blessed with “Yuva Shakti,” where youth, especially school children, will play a key role in shaping future discourse. Pariksha Pe Charcha is not just another ceremonial event, but a repository of ideas reflecting India’s rapidly changing development trajectory, where students with myriad dreams, fuelled by innovation, are ready to take strides with a leap of faith.

There is a popular saying, “Catch them young.” Pariksha Pe Charcha is an evident example of creating and presenting a platform for bringing India’s thriving and bright talent to the fore. In Pariksha Pe Charcha, the whole emphasis is on students and their aspirations. It is their very own platform to unwind, narrate, and exchange anecdotes with the Prime Minister.

In Pariksha Pe Charcha, we have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning different roles. At times, he becomes a friend, guide, and philosopher, listening carefully to the complaints and experiences of his fellow friends. He touches upon very simple yet important topics. Students ask the Prime Minister diverse and direct questions; he is ready with his light-hearted yet effective responses that touch the heart of the listener.

Exam stress is not limited to students; the cascading effects impact the whole family. Pariksha Pe Charcha brought a sigh of relief not only to students but also to teachers and parents. It invokes light-hearted discussions on distressing activities, positive attitude, different aspects of personality development, the importance of learning languages, and stress management. Through Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignites new ideas, kindles hope, and encourages risk-taking ability, confidence-building, and stress on new learning and skilling techniques among students. He guides students about new opportunities. It is a platform where Prime Minister Narendra Modi informs and educates students about India’s cultural heritage, historic legacy, linguistic treasure, tourism, food, folk traditions, art, sports, and other walks of life, where Indian minds are shining bright.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is like a Goodwill Ambassador, touching the lives of millions. Pariksha Pe Charcha aids students in adopting active learning methods and setting career-oriented goals, which help transform their young minds full of ideas and innovation, propelling them toward not only academic success but also personal growth. This paves the way for the making of Viksit Bharat by 2047, where the makers of New India are professionally equipped and also culturally rooted, laced with the morals and ethics of the Indian ethos. It is like an energy bar for students, where they listen to and learn innovative techniques for handling exam stress and maintaining a calm demeanour by holding their nerve. He also stresses moving out of the comfort zone and boosting morale. This talk show has considerably developed an understanding of Indian Knowledge Systems and classical learning traditions, nature, culture, trade, and traditions, ensuring a deeper and more meaningful connection with students. Perspectives rooted in the Bharatiya setting have largely helped students relate to and understand the rationale behind examinations.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is not just about symbolic gestures; it has also addressed the most important aspects of personality development. From mental health to technology, Prime Minister Modi has shared and offered insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal growth. He has spoken at length on very sensitive topics like mental health, nutrition, technology, the importance of hobbies, and how to learn and unlearn through creativity and positivity. He underlined the importance of sports, goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline. He also connected mental health with the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Time and again, the Prime Minister has spoken about nutrition to highlight healthy eating habits and the role of quality sleep in academic success, especially during the stressful days of exams, providing real-life and easy-to-implement inputs into leading a healthy lifestyle. He identified how students are being exposed to the latest and emerging technologies as tools for smarter learning, but also warned about their ill effects, suggesting very innovative yet funny ‘Digital Detox’ activities that bring back old family banter, which is slowly losing its sheen because of the mobile and digital explosion. Pariksha Pe Charcha brought in practical mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental clarity and focus. When the Prime Minister himself shares and endorses the success stories and achievements of young students, the nation gives a patient listening. Pariksha Pe Charcha is full of myriad tales and human stories of courage and conviction, which underscore how Pariksha Pe Charcha has influenced preparation strategies and kept students motivated.

Pariksha Pe Charcha and Indian Languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to safeguarding India’s heritage and traditions is evident through his consistent efforts to promote Indian languages. During Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi’s use of Indian languages to connect with students reflects his admiration for and respect for India’s linguistic traditions. He never misses any chance to encourage the importance of knowing and learning different Indian languages. In different editions, he has shared many examples and stories of students who learned new languages and scaled heights in their lives. In PPC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal about the preservation, promotion, and widespread use of Indian languages, marking a transformative shift in portraying India’s linguistic heritage. These initiatives have prioritised Indian languages in education, culture, and professional sectors, celebrating their role in shaping the nation’s values and knowledge traditions. He has elevated the importance of Indian languages by consistently advocating their significance on international platforms, suggesting students should not get embroiled in fear and anxiety over not knowing English.

Pariksha Pe Charcha’s content is now available in various Indian languages, which is helping in expanding knowledge dissemination and the sharing of best practices across the nation, cutting language barriers, and making it more user-friendly and student-oriented.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is surging ahead like never before, and after Mann Ki Baat, it has offered a unique style of communication module, where this first-of-its-kind dialogue created waves and steered a nationwide momentum among the youth of the country. From the beginning, Pariksha Pe Charcha has always been at the centre of attraction, and it has garnered curiosity, applause, and appreciation for its unique set-up and style of exhibition and for the direct humane communication.

The stage is set for the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will usher in New India’s innovative stories.

Stay tuned!

(Chamu Krishna Shastry is a Padmashree Awardee and Chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti.)