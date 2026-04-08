LIVE | 2026 Assembly Elections: Kerala, Assam, Puducherry head to polls today

Kerala, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA, will decide the fate of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s government, which is seeking a hattrick of wins after breaking the state’s long-standing anti-incumbency trend in 2021.
For the LDF, the stakes are high. A string of setbacks, from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to by-elections and losses in the December local body polls, has weakened its position, amid signs of governance fatigue and local-level grievances. Among the key names in fray for the LDF , CM Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam, along with K.K. Shailaja (Peravoor), Veena George (Aranmula) and V. Sivankutty (Nemom).
The UDF is banking on a seat-by-seat swing driven by dissatisfaction and consolidation of its support base, and sees momentum shifting in its favour towards the end of the campaign. For the UDF, V.D. Satheesan is contesting from Paravur, with Ramesh Chennithala (Haripad), Chandy Oommen (Puthuppally) and Sunny Joseph (Peravoor) among key candidates.
The BJP, meanwhile, is aiming to expand its footprint. For the party, the focus is less on forming a government and more on increasing its relevance in the state.
State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has expressed confidence of opening the party’s account again after its 2016 win in Nemom, citing its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and its control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. For the BJP, Rajeev is contesting from Nemom and V. Muraleedharan from Kazhakootam.
According to the Election Commission, 2.71 crore voters — including 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, as well as over 2.42 lakh overseas voters — are eligible to vote in the election involving 883 candidates.
Candidates have also stepped up outreach to younger voters through influencers and podcasts, reflecting changing campaign strategies in the state.