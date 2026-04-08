LIVE | 2026 Assembly Elections: Kerala, Assam, Puducherry head to polls today

Elections to the Assembly constituencies in Kerala and Assam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, will begin at 7 am today, in what marks a summer of elections.

Polling for the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala will see a three-cornered contest between the CPI(M)-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Assam will see a two-cornered fight for its 126-member Assembly between the BJP-led NDA and an opposition alliance spearheaded by the Congress.

In Puducherry, the contest its 30 Assembly constituencies involves the ruling NDA, which includes NR Congress and BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's TVK is seeking to make it triangular.

Voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4, along with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which go to the polls later this month.