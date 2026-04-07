Kerala set for a Pinarayi centric battle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a day remaining for the Kerala assembly elections 2026, the poll campaign is fully centred around one leader.

While an array of national leaders, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in addition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of both BJP and Congress-rules States, repeatedly flew down for the BJP and the Congress, the Left campaign was solely shouldered by CPM veteran Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the last lap, it's now more of a Pinarayi vs Pinarayi battle. The Revanth Reddy vs Pinarayi battle - a verbal duel between the two Chief ministers - on the last day of the open campaign has added to the PInarayi-centric battle.

While the CPM has been banking solely on its Captain to steer the Left safely to the harbour of power, Opposition UDF too has eagerly tapped into the anti-Pinarayi sentiment, harping on and on about his autocratic style.

Though an array of leaders, right from CPM general secretary MA Baby to veterans Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and PB members in addition to CPI leaders are part of the LDF campaign, Pinarayi occupies centrestage due to multiple reasons - first: unlike the Congress or the BJP, the Left doesn't have many prominent national leaders; second: post-VS Achuthanandan era, Pinarayi has evidently emerged as the party's mass leader; third: most developmental and welfare measures in the last one decade are directly linked to one leader alone - Pinarayi himself; and finally absence of equally tall leaders in other Left-leaning parties including the CPI.

Throughout the current poll scenario, Pinarayi remains Left's sole flag-bearer - the one setting the narrative, responding to opposition attack, taking credit for its success and finally ending up having to face the barrage of criticism that comes as part of the electoral parcel.