Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 97 per cent of 2021 poll promises 'fulfilled'

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly election on April 9, the Left Democratic Front government placed a progress report on its performance before the electorate.

At a press conference in Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that 97 per cent of the promises ensured in the 2021 Assembly election manifesto have been executed, and the rest are in the advanced stages of execution.

"Presenting accounts before the public is the responsibility of the government; such reports have been published regularly since 2017," he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan also listed out several key accomplishments of his government.

"Through Kerala's flagship scheme, The LIFE Mission, the government has delivered over five lakh houses to the homeless in the State, aiding 20 lakh people. Over 2,682 houses were constructed for fishing communities and flats were provided to 738 families, under the Punargeham scheme," he said.

"A total of 4,56,689 land title deeds have been provided to those who did not have ownership documents earlier. Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance is being provided to housewives, benefiting over 16,40,276 people," he added.

Notably, the eradication of extreme poverty in the State was touted as the LDF government's landmark achievement. In a significant feat, 64,006 families were lifted out of extreme poverty during the LDF government's tenure.