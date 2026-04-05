TNIE Exclusive | 'Proportional delimitation’ a demographic coup: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Asserting that the upcoming delimitation process requires scrutiny rather than blind acceptance, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday demanded a constitutional guarantee for states that have successfully stabilised their population.
Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, CM Vijayan said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that southern states will not “lose” their current number of seats is a clever play on words that masks a deeper injustice.
“The core issue facing the Indian Republic is not merely the absolute number of seats a state holds, but its proportional representation and relative political weight within the Union,” said the Chief Minister, responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks.
During an election rally in Kerala on Saturday, PM Modi said that Lok Sabha seats would not be reduced in South Indian states that have successfully controlled population.
The Prime Minister also assured that the total number of seats would increase to benefit states across the country.
Calling for consensus through the Inter-State Council and Parliament, CM Vijayan said that the Kerala government demands that the inter-state ratio of seats must be maintained at the 1971 Census level until all states achieve population stability.
“Any increase in the total number of seats must be structured so that it does not reduce the relative strength of states that have excelled in human development indicators. A decision of this magnitude, which affects the very foundation of our Republic, cannot be dictated by the Union Government. It requires a consensus reached through the Inter-State Council and Parliament, respecting the diversity and the sovereign rights of all constituent states," he said
"If the Union Government proceeds with a delimitation exercise based solely on current population figures, it effectively punishes states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and others that have rigorously implemented national policies on population control and social development,” he added.
He also expressed concerns about reports suggesting a proposal for a 50 per cent across-the-board increase in Lok Sabha seats.
“In such a scenario, even if Kerala’s representation were to increase to 30 seats, a state like Uttar Pradesh would see its strength jump to 120 or more. This would result in a systematic dilution of the democratic voice of the South,” he said.
The Chief Minister further said that by shifting the balance of power so heavily towards one region, the Union Government is signalling that the developmental achievements of the South, achieved through decades of investment in health and education, are now a political liability.
“This is not an ‘equitable delimitation’ but a demographic coup that undermines the fundamental principles of federalism,” he asserted.
CM Vijayan also urged the Union Government to move beyond vague assurances and provide a concrete, constitutional guarantee that no state will suffer a reduction in its relative political influence due to its success in social governance.
“The unity of India depends on the equal respect and power-sharing of all its regions, regardless of their population size. The Prime Minister must ensure that the notion of political parity applies to the rights of states that have led the nation in progress,” he said.