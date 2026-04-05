TNIE Exclusive | 'Proportional delimitation’ a demographic coup: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Asserting that the upcoming delimitation process requires scrutiny rather than blind acceptance, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday demanded a constitutional guarantee for states that have successfully stabilised their population.

Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, CM Vijayan said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that southern states will not “lose” their current number of seats is a clever play on words that masks a deeper injustice.

“The core issue facing the Indian Republic is not merely the absolute number of seats a state holds, but its proportional representation and relative political weight within the Union,” said the Chief Minister, responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks.

During an election rally in Kerala on Saturday, PM Modi said that Lok Sabha seats would not be reduced in South Indian states that have successfully controlled population.

The Prime Minister also assured that the total number of seats would increase to benefit states across the country.

Calling for consensus through the Inter-State Council and Parliament, CM Vijayan said that the Kerala government demands that the inter-state ratio of seats must be maintained at the 1971 Census level until all states achieve population stability.

“Any increase in the total number of seats must be structured so that it does not reduce the relative strength of states that have excelled in human development indicators. A decision of this magnitude, which affects the very foundation of our Republic, cannot be dictated by the Union Government. It requires a consensus reached through the Inter-State Council and Parliament, respecting the diversity and the sovereign rights of all constituent states," he said