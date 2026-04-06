The old ‘captain’ and the sea change: Pinarayi Vijayan banks on record as LDF eyes continuity

KANNUR: “If you place all the UDF candidates on one tray of a weighing scale and Pinarayi Vijayan on the other, no doubt Pinarayi’s tray will remain lowered,” thunders a local LDF leader at an election rally in Kadambur.

But the chief minister pays little attention to such hyperbole as he leaves the stage.

The smiling face of ‘The Captain’ remains the central campaign motif of the LDF in this election — from ubiquitous hoardings and reels to advertisements. A beaming Pinarayi greets voters from nearly every corner of Kerala. Yet, while campaigning in his own constituency, he avoids superlatives. He sticks to facts and figures.

“A candidate is supposed to meet voters soon after the election is announced, but I couldn’t do so because I was busy in other constituencies. However, I know you all acted on my behalf. Every LDF worker in Dharmadam turned into a candidate,” Pinarayi tells a gathering in Kadambur.

Chandran, an autorickshaw driver who attended a campaign event in Chala, says people know the chief minister has never neglected Dharmadam, despite his busy schedule.

“For the past 10 years, Pinarayi has intervened even in minor issues in the constituency. People could visit his office at the Pinarayi Convention Centre with any concern,” he adds.

At a convention in Koyyod, Pinarayi stresses the need for the LDF government’s return. “The world is changing swiftly, and we cannot afford to fall behind,” he says.

“People in Kerala want an ecosystem that is in tune with global developments. Over the past 10 years, we have made significant progress in that direction.”

Calling the UDF rule from 2011 to 2016 a “dark age”, Pinarayi accuses its leaders of lacking commitment to the people.