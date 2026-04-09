Highest ever voter turnout testimony not only for India but for entire democratic world: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

NEW DELHI: With the polling for the general elections to the legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry ended with record voting, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said, they are historical testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic world.

In an official statement Kumar said, “Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World. On behalf of the ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv!”

The assembly elections in the two states and Union Territory of Puducherry, along with bye-elections in four Assembly constituencies across Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura, remained largely peaceful and unprecedented voter participation in key regions, officials in the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

Explaining further the highest ever voters’ turnouts in last 50 years, a source in the ECI said electors have a very high trust in the poll panel led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

“As per Article 324 of the Constitution of India, the ECI has two main roles to play including preparation of Electoral Rolls, which was conducted with electors having a very high trust in transparent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the poll panel and the conduct of elections during which electors have showed a very high trust in transparent conduct of elections.”

With such a high faith of electors in elections conducted by the ECI, India is a much stronger Democracy now, they added.