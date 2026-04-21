ECI warns of re-polls over even brief webcasting glitches in Bengal, Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: As the silence period for the first phase of polling in West Bengal and single phase voting in Tamil Nadu began today after 6 pm, the Election Commission of India has intensified preparations to ensure free and fair elections in the two states.
Officials said it has instructed poll authorities in Kolkata and Chennai that during webcasting, even a brief disruption, such as a camera going offline for a few seconds or any technical issue, could lead to a re-poll being ordered.
They said that the Commission has fixed re-polling dates. For the first phase in West Bengal and for Tamil Nadu, the same would be conducted on April 25 and 27, if necessary, and in the case of the second phase in the eastern state, it could take place on May 1 and 3.
Officials said that the Commission has made extensive preparations for the voting on April 23 in the two states, with an aim to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.
“To prevent irregularities and violence, several measures have been implemented, including the large-scale deployment of paramilitary forces, which is the highest ever in West Bengal. Even reserve forces are being kept for deployment if required,” a senior ECI official said.
The Commission is also on high alert to curb booth capturing and fake voting, officials said, adding that during webcasting, even a brief disruption, such as a camera going offline for a second or any technical glitch, would lead to a re-poll being ordered by authorities.
“If the Commission still finds that malpractice has not been effectively controlled and receives multiple complaints across assembly constituencies, it may even withhold the results for the entire legislative assembly,” another ECI official said.
Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have been deployed to reassure voters and ensure they can cast their votes without fear, as arrangements have also been made to escort voters safely to polling stations if needed, officials said.
West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. The results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared on May 4.