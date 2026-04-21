ECI warns of re-polls over even brief webcasting glitches in Bengal, Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: As the silence period for the first phase of polling in West Bengal and single phase voting in Tamil Nadu began today after 6 pm, the Election Commission of India has intensified preparations to ensure free and fair elections in the two states.

Officials said it has instructed poll authorities in Kolkata and Chennai that during webcasting, even a brief disruption, such as a camera going offline for a few seconds or any technical issue, could lead to a re-poll being ordered.

They said that the Commission has fixed re-polling dates. For the first phase in West Bengal and for Tamil Nadu, the same would be conducted on April 25 and 27, if necessary, and in the case of the second phase in the eastern state, it could take place on May 1 and 3.

Officials said that the Commission has made extensive preparations for the voting on April 23 in the two states, with an aim to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.