Campaign ends for crucial first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls; 152 constituencies to vote on April 23

The campaign for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections came to an end at 6 pm on Tuesday, as 152 constituencies across north Bengal and several districts in the southern part of the state are scheduled to go to the polls on April 23.

According to the Election Commission, over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase.

Electors include around 1.84 crore male voters, 1.75 crore female voters and 465 third-gender voters.

A record 2,450 companies of Central paramilitary forces that comprise nearly 2.5 lakh personnel have been deployed by the Election Commission for the West Bengal Assembly polls, attracting criticism from the ruling TMC and other political parties.

The poll panel has stepped up security arrangements, identifying more than 8,000 polling stations as highly sensitive for the first phase.

The EC flagged a few districts like Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum and Burdwan as particularly sensitive, placing all constituencies in these regions under strict surveillance.

Central armed police forces have been deployed in strength, supported by surveillance teams and 2,193 quick response teams to respond swiftly to any incident.

The Trinamool Congress is seeking to come to power for the fourth straight term, while the BJP wants to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the state where the number of voters has reduced by around 91 lakh after the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.