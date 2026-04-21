'More security personnel than voters in West Bengal': Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre for overdeployment

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the BJP-led Centre has deployed more security personnel in poll-bound West Bengal than in violence-hit Manipur, in an attempt to intimidate TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
While speaking at the 48th anniversary event of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Workers Union, Thackeray said that Banerjee is fighting alone like a 'brave tigress' against the BJP, and therefore, the people of West Bengal should vote for TMC and elect them once again.
He said the Central Government has deployed over two lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal, and on the other hand, when Manipur was burning, there were hardly 30,000 CRPF in Manipur to maintain law and order.
"There would be more security personnel than voters on polling day in West Bengal. So, how will the voters come out fearlessly and cast their votes? The security personnel are deployed to instill security or fear among the voters' minds," Thackeray questioned.
"We have never seen such an atmosphere in any state. It shows that the BJP has the sole intention to win the election by hook or by crook. BJP has zero respect for democracy and the democratic, free, and fair election process. It has undermined all democratic institutions," Thackeray alleged.
Thackeray alleged that the elections are not taking place in a fair way as it has been tampered by the BJP with the help of the Election Commission and other agencies.
"If Mamata Banerjee loses the election, then who will take the credit, PM or CM or the central agencies that are helping the BJP? In Maharashtra, self-styled babas are exploiting the women; besides, there is a serious law and order issue, and our CM is campaigning in West Bengal. What should be his priority, his own state or another state where the elections are taking place? Things are going from bad to worse while the people who are entrusted with the responsibility of government are spending time in election-scheduled states," Uddhav Tahckeray said.