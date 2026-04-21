'More security personnel than voters in West Bengal': Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre for overdeployment

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the BJP-led Centre has deployed more security personnel in poll-bound West Bengal than in violence-hit Manipur, in an attempt to intimidate TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While speaking at the 48th anniversary event of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Workers Union, Thackeray said that Banerjee is fighting alone like a 'brave tigress' against the BJP, and therefore, the people of West Bengal should vote for TMC and elect them once again.

He said the Central Government has deployed over two lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal, and on the other hand, when Manipur was burning, there were hardly 30,000 CRPF in Manipur to maintain law and order.

"There would be more security personnel than voters on polling day in West Bengal. So, how will the voters come out fearlessly and cast their votes? The security personnel are deployed to instill security or fear among the voters' minds," Thackeray questioned.