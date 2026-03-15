ECI announces dates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the crucial Assembly elections in four states --West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam--and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to the polls in single phase on April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

All 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, while the counting will take place on May 4.

In West Bengal the elections will be conducted in two phases. Of the total 294 Assembly constituencies, 152 will go to the polls on April 23 while the remaining 142 will vote on April 29. The counting will be held on May 4.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said a total of 17.4 crore voters are eligible to vote in elections to the five assemblies with 824 constituencies. The voting will be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations across four states and one UT with 25 lakh election officials on duty.

The average number of electors per polling station is 750-900 across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the CEC said.

Kumar also highlighted the importance of the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CEC congratulated the BLOs and other election officials for their work.

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were also present during the briefing.

Responding to questions on the number of phases in West Bengal being reduced to two from eight in 2021, the CEC said the commission has had "detailed deliberation and in its considered opinion it was found necessary to reduce the number of phases to an extent where it is convenient for everybody."

Asked about the announcement of freebies by different governments ahead of elections, the CEC said the governments can take any policy decision in their wisdom before polls are announced, but any inducement is not allowed during the model code of conduct.