Seat talks ahead of Kerala elections: Venugopal camp outflanks Satheesan group

There is also apprehension within the ‘A’ group about its representation in the final list. Though both P C Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil belong to the ‘A’ group, party insiders say the two leaders have recently shifted their allegiance towards Venugopal leaving the faction weakened.

During the last screening committee meeting held in New Delhi, though CWC member Chennithala was invited, other CWC members Kodikkunnil Suresh, Shashi Tharoor and K Sudhakaran were not included in the discussions. But, Chennithala participated in the screening committee meeting.

All three CWC members who are also MPs, were in Delhi at the time attending the parliament session. “At one point the venue of the informal discussion was changed from Kerala House to Venugopal’s official residence to avoid these leaders,” alleged a Congress MP.

Many leaders told TNIE that the Venugopal faction maintained an uncompromising attitude eventually forcing both Chennithala and Satheesan to shield only their loyalists. Sources within the party said there was a concerted attempt from certain sections to dilute the spirit of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir and the vision articulated by Rahul Gandhi.

Though it was decided that the DCCs should play a major role in candidate selection and that personal interests would not influence the process, it is now alleged that the lists forwarded by DCCs were reportedly altered and these three factions divided the seats among themselves.

There is also criticism that Rahul’s vision for OBC representation was not honoured. The influential Sivagiri Mutt has expressed its displeasure, alleging inadequate representation for OBC. The Mutt had submitted a list of 18 names from the OBC community to Rahul, but the assurance given to consider the names was not honoured. Party insiders say that the three leaders- Venugopal, Satheesan and Chennithala - the potential chief ministerial aspirants - had sought to accommodate their loyalists in the final list which will be prepared by Monday.