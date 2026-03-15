Kerala assembly polls: Sabarinadhan set to contest again from Aruvikkara; JS Akhil likely in Nemom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Struggling to find a suitable candidate for the Nemom constituency, the Congress has now decided to move former MLA KS Sabarinadhan who was actively considered for the candidature, from the high-voltage seat to Aruvikkara. Sabarinadhan had represented the Aruvikkara constituency from 2015 to 2021 after his father and former assembly speaker G Karthikeyan passed away. However, he could not retain the constituency in the 2021 assembly election after he lost to CPM’s G Stephen.

Sabarinadhan had visited Delhi on Friday and met senior leaders. Sources said senior leaders are in favour of his candidature in Aruvikkara. However, he is said to have requested the party high command to keep the community equation in Aruvikkara, Kattakada and Vamanapuram constituencies in mind.

Meanwhile, the leadership is considering KPCC member J S Akhil for Nemom. The names of N S Nusoor and Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillor Vaishna Suresh were also considered for Nemom earlier. There was criticism after the last assembly election that the party’s decision to field a Nair candidate from Kattakada affected Congress’ prospects in the neighbouring constituencies.

Meanwhile, senior leader and former minister VS Sivakumar is facing the threat of being denied a seat after he allegedly convened a group meeting against handing over the Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency to front partner CMP’s general secretary C P John.