Congress eyes Sabarinadhan for high-voltage Nemom; Aisha Potty confirmed in Kottarakkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress has reportedly decided to field former MLA K S Sabarinadhan in high-voltage Nemom constituency in the assembly elections. If the party’s central election committee (CEC), which is considering the candidate list forwarded by the screening committee from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam,, finalises his name, Sabarinadhan will take on BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPM’s sitting MLA V Sivankutty.

The CEC has finalised 31 names. They include 20 sitting MLAs, except sitting MLAs K Babu and expelled leader Rahul Mamkootathil. Candidates for reserved seats and several general constituencies have also been finalised.

The high command has called Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil to New Delhi for deliberation. The leadership was considering shifting him to Kochi and allot the Perumbavoor seat to Ernakulam DCC president Mohammad Shiaz. However, party sources said Eldose refused to concede to the demand. Meanwhile, consensus has been reached within the Congress to allot another politically important constituency, Thiruvananthapuram Central, to UDF ally CMP.

Party general secretary C P John is likely to be the candidate from there. Former minister V S Sivakumar who had staked claim to the seat has been offered the Aruvikkara constituency.