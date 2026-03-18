Expelled TMC leader Humayun Kabir’s party plans to contest 182 seats; to field candidate against Mamata Banerjee

Kabir has also explored the possibility of alliances with smaller parties and minority-focused political formations, though a concrete arrangement has yet to emerge. Such alliances, if finalised, could enhance his party’s reach in select pockets and improve its ability to influence electoral outcomes. In the absence of a broader coalition, however, the party may find itself stretched thin across constituencies, limiting its impact to a handful of regions.

From a broader political perspective, Kabir’s entry into the fray introduces an additional variable into an already competitive electoral landscape. His presence is unlikely to significantly alter the overall balance of power on its own, but it could affect the margins in closely fought seats. This is particularly relevant in areas where the TMC has traditionally relied on consolidated minority support. Any fragmentation of this vote base, even if limited, could create openings for rival parties.

At the same time, the ruling TMC continues to remain the dominant political force in the state, backed by a strong organisational structure and the personal popularity of Mamata Banerjee. The party is expected to recalibrate its strategy to counter both anti-incumbency and emerging challenges from smaller players like Kabir. For the opposition, including the BJP and the Left-Congress combine, the entry of another contender could either complicate the electoral arithmetic or work to their advantage, depending on how vote shares shift at the constituency level.

Kabir’s assertion of taking on top leadership figures, including the Chief Minister, reflects an attempt to elevate his political profile and draw attention to his campaign. Whether this translates into electoral success remains uncertain, but it underscores a strategy focused as much on visibility as on vote consolidation.

In effect, while Humayun Kabir’s party may not yet have the depth to mount a statewide challenge, its decision to contest 182 seats adds a layer of unpredictability to the 2026 elections. Its real influence is likely to be felt not in outright victories, but in its ability to reshape local contests, split votes in key constituencies, and insert itself into the evolving political narrative of West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)