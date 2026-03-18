Expelled TMC leader Humayun Kabir’s party plans to contest 182 seats; to field candidate against Mamata Banerjee
KOLKATA: Expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir has unveiled an ambitious electoral strategy ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with his newly formed party planning to contest as many as 182 of the state’s 294 seats. The move marks a direct political challenge to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with Kabir also indicating that his party is prepared to field a candidate against her, signalling a confrontational and high-visibility campaign.
Kabir, who represents a constituency in Murshidabad district, fell out with the TMC leadership after a series of controversies and public disagreements that eventually led to his expulsion. His decision to launch a separate political outfit appears aimed at consolidating a regional support base and capitalising on discontent within certain sections of the electorate. Early organisational efforts by his party have been visible in parts of central and north Bengal, particularly in districts where minority voters play a decisive role.
The scale of the proposed contest, however, raises questions about organisational capacity and electoral viability. Contesting more than half the seats in a politically complex state like West Bengal requires a robust cadre network, financial resources, and a well-coordinated campaign structure, all of which typically take years to build. Kabir’s party, being relatively new, is likely to face significant challenges in translating its intent into effective on-ground mobilisation. Even so, the announcement itself serves a political purpose by projecting confidence and positioning the party as a serious player rather than a marginal outfit.
Kabir has also explored the possibility of alliances with smaller parties and minority-focused political formations, though a concrete arrangement has yet to emerge. Such alliances, if finalised, could enhance his party’s reach in select pockets and improve its ability to influence electoral outcomes. In the absence of a broader coalition, however, the party may find itself stretched thin across constituencies, limiting its impact to a handful of regions.
From a broader political perspective, Kabir’s entry into the fray introduces an additional variable into an already competitive electoral landscape. His presence is unlikely to significantly alter the overall balance of power on its own, but it could affect the margins in closely fought seats. This is particularly relevant in areas where the TMC has traditionally relied on consolidated minority support. Any fragmentation of this vote base, even if limited, could create openings for rival parties.
At the same time, the ruling TMC continues to remain the dominant political force in the state, backed by a strong organisational structure and the personal popularity of Mamata Banerjee. The party is expected to recalibrate its strategy to counter both anti-incumbency and emerging challenges from smaller players like Kabir. For the opposition, including the BJP and the Left-Congress combine, the entry of another contender could either complicate the electoral arithmetic or work to their advantage, depending on how vote shares shift at the constituency level.
Kabir’s assertion of taking on top leadership figures, including the Chief Minister, reflects an attempt to elevate his political profile and draw attention to his campaign. Whether this translates into electoral success remains uncertain, but it underscores a strategy focused as much on visibility as on vote consolidation.
In effect, while Humayun Kabir’s party may not yet have the depth to mount a statewide challenge, its decision to contest 182 seats adds a layer of unpredictability to the 2026 elections. Its real influence is likely to be felt not in outright victories, but in its ability to reshape local contests, split votes in key constituencies, and insert itself into the evolving political narrative of West Bengal.
(With inputs from PTI)