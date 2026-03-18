Lottery king Martin's kin triggers cracks in Puducherry NDA; deadlock in Congress-DMK talks

If Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy’s All India NR Congress is to continue in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron party may need to drop its plan to induct the newly-floated Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) led by Jose Charles Martin.

Jose Charles Martin is the eldest son of lottery king Santiago Martin. According to the Charles Group's website, he is involved in sectors such as lottery, media, construction, hospitality, railways, and sports. He has also developed brands including M-Inn Hotels, Whistle Urban Sports Hub, Alexander Equestrian Club, and South Star Rail.

Rangaswamy is said to be against the move to bring the LJK into the NDA.

The Chief Minister boycotted a meeting of the alliance convened by the BJP on Tuesday. He also unilaterally announced a candidate for the Yanam constituency, naming former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao as the party’s nominee even before seat-sharing discussions were finalised, according to a report.

As things stand now, Rangaswamy is likely to walk out of the NDA. He is keen on forging an alliance with Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With speculation about Rangaswamy preparing to exit the alliance beginning to gain ground, BJP state president VP Ramalingam insisted that the alliance remains intact, though he did not elaborate further.

Karaikal North MLA PRN Thirumurugan of the ruling party said that Rangaswamy is in talks with the BJP. "In the last elections, the BJP was offered 14 seats. This time, CM Rangaswamy is opposed to bringing Jose Charles Martin's LJK into the alliance," he told The New Indian Express.

Disclosures related to electoral bonds mandated by the Supreme Court revealed that Santiago Martin's firm, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore between 2019 and 2024. The DMK was a primary beneficiary, receiving Rs 509 crore, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) received Rs 542 crore. The BJP received Rs 100 crore nationally and another Rs 100 crore through the Prudent Electoral Trust, according to a report by The Wire.

The report further noted that with Jose Charles Martin active in Puducherry and his son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of the TVK, in Tamil Nadu, the Martin family has initiated a dual political strategy targeting the region's traditional power structures. This shift from being financial backers to direct political participants introduces a volatile new factor in the 2026 election cycle, potentially affecting the NDA's electoral calculations in Puducherry.

The formation of the LJK marks the conversion of the family's financial influence into direct political capital. This move was preceded by philanthropic activities through the Martin Foundation in late 2024, including flood relief worth Rs 5 crore and the distribution of high-value gift boxes to students bearing Jose Charles Martin's image—seen as a soft launch for the party, according to the report.

Deadlock in DMK–Congress talks

Traditionally, elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are held on the same day, but this year's staggered schedule has raised concerns among political leaders.

“We suspect a hidden agenda behind holding elections for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on different days,” former Union Minister V Narayanasamy said.

It must be noted that Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9 to elect 30 members to its Legislative Assembly. The Union Territory has around 9.44 lakh voters, and the nomination process began on March 16.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 to elect 234 Assembly members.

He added that unemployment remains the primary issue facing Puducherry’s residents. Other concerns to be highlighted by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) include deteriorating law and order, women’s safety, large-scale corruption, illegal drug sales, and lack of development.

Narayanasamy said seat-sharing talks with the DMK are progressing, though differences remain. The DMK has demanded 18 seats, while the Congress wants to contest 20.

"It's not just about numbers, but about which party leads the alliance. In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin leads the SPA, but in Puducherry, the Congress has traditionally led. Local DMK leaders now want their party to lead here as well. The issue has been escalated to the party leadership, and we hope for an amicable resolution soon," he said.

The 30 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry are: Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai, Oussudu, Mangalam, Villianur, Ozhukarai, Kadirgamam, Indira Nagar, Thattanchavady, Kamaraj Nagar, Lawspet, Kalapet, Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan, Oupalam, Orleampeth, Nellithope, Mudaliarpet, Ariankuppam, Manavely, Embalam, Nettapakkam, Bahour, Nedungadu, Thirunallar, Karaikal North, Karaikal South, Neravy–TR Pattinam, Mahe, and Yanam.