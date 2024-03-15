Rs 4500 crore in 3 years: How Martin, Electoral Bond donor No 1, milked Kerala's lottery craze

Cut to now and you can wonder how much of the Rs 1398 crore Martin paid to political parties through electoral bonds was from here.

Winners who never purchased a lottery ticket from Kerala!

Interestingly, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheet also notes that of the 202 winners in these lottery draws, only three were from Kerala.

One hundred fifty of the winners were from Maharashtra, 14 from West Bengal, 13 from Tamil Nadu, nine from Karnataka, three each from Gujarat, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and two each from Orissa and Andhra Pradesh. None of these 199 winners had purchased a lottery ticket in Kerala!

The CBI stated that the reward money was given to 72 persons, including Maharashtra government employees in the RTO, BMC, Irrigation Department, Maharashtra Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana, Deputy Commissioners of Land and Estate Department, Survey and Town Planning departments, with the assistance of 15 middlemen. This, the agency said, was how several government officials used Martin's lotteries to turn black money into white.

It must be mentioned though that no such government officials have been named on paper either by the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which registered a case based on the CBI charge sheet to trace the money-laundering angle.

Many companies, just two addresses

There are as many as 53 persons accused in that case.

Of this, a majority are firms under Martin and his associates.

The data released by Election Commission shows how Martin purchased electoral bonds despite his properties coming regularly under provisional attachment by ED.

On March 3, 2016, ED attached Martin and his companies valued at Rs 122 crore.

On February 9, 2017, ED attached companies and properties of N Jayamurugan worth Rs 16 crore.

On July 22, 2019, ED against attached companies and properties of Martin worth Rs 119.59 crores.

On April 5, 2022, ED attached assets of his companies worth Rs 409 crores.

On July 2, 2022, again ED attached properties of Martin and his associates worth Rs 173.48 crores.

Most of the companies that are named in the list of offenders by ED in the money laundering case are under the names of his family members and close associates in Coimbatore and Chennai.

All the firms based in Coimbatore have a common address -- No 54, Mettupalayam Road, GN Mill Post, Coimbatore.

These firms are -- Future Gaming Solutions India (P) Limited, MJ Associates, Martin Towership Developers Private Limited, Martin Builders Private Limited, Charles Modular Homes Private Limited, Martin Reality Private Limited, Charles Housing Private Limited, Charles Promotes Private Limited, Daison Construction India Private Limited, Martin Dwellers Private Limited, Martin Hi-Tech Construction Private Limited, Martin Homes Private Limited, Martin Plaza Private Limited, Martin Real Estate Private Limited, Martin Realcon Private Limited.