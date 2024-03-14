‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin's TN-based firm tops electoral bond purchases with Rs 1,368 crores

CHENNAI: Coimbatore-based Future Gaming and Hotels Private Limited, headed by lottery baron Santiago Martin, who was investigated multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate and faced several criminal cases in the past, seems to be the highest purchaser of electoral bonds worth Rs. 1,368 crore.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday as mandated by Supreme Court, three similar sounding companies, Future Gaming and Hotels PR, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited and Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Limited, bought electoral bonds worth Rs. 1,208 crore, Rs. 95 crore, and Rs. 65 crore, respectively, in five years.

Bonds purchased by Martin’s company accounted for more than one-tenth (11.25 %) of the total purchase of Rs. 12,155 crore done during the period.

Information from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs available in the public domain showed Santiago Martin as the Managing Director of Future Gaming and Hotels Private Limited. The data released by the ECI pertains to electoral bonds bought between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024.

The data shows Martin’s company first started buying the bonds in October 2020. The firm continued to buy them in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and the last transaction was on January 2024. Month-wise purchases showed the firm’s highest purchase in a single month was on January 2022 (Rs 210 crore). In April 2022, the company again bought bonds worth Rs 100 crore.