Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data received from SBI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) uploaded the electoral bonds data on its website on an “as is where is basis” on Thursday.
The State Bank of India (SBI) handed over the electoral bonds data to the ECI on Tuesday. Complying with the Supreme Court order, the ECI uploaded the data on its website.
“In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court's directions, contained in its order dated Feb 15 & March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), the State Bank of India (SBI) had provided the data about the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 12, 2024. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis". The data as received from SBI can be accessed at this url: https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty " the Election Commission of India said in a statement on Thursday.
"It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favor of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also," the election body added.
The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.
According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd, Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.
In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.
