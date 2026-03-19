INTERVIEW | 'I chose clarity over dissatisfaction': Ranjana Nachiyaar on leaving Vijay's TVK

Ranjana Nachiyaar, whose X handle describes her as an advocate, actress and politician, has left the Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday.

After joining the DMK, Ranjana told reporters at Anna Arivalayam that the TVK leadership does not care about the pain of its workers. Women are continuously disrespected in the party, especially by Vijay, she claimed.

"I had great regard for Vijay, which is why I joined TVK... He is not approachable. Questions are handled in a one-sided manner, and party cadres do not meet grassroots workers," she said.

Answering questions WhatsApped by The New Indian Express to her, Ranjana said that she did not leave TVK out of dissatisfaction alone, but out of clarity.

"When a system does not fully align with your purpose or allow you to contribute meaningfully, the right decision is to move forward with dignity.

"I chose a path where I can serve people with greater effectiveness, structure, and responsibility," she added.

When asked what made her choose the DMK despite allegations that women's safety is a concern under its rule, she replied that women's safety is not a party-specific issue—it is a societal and governance priority that every government must continuously work on.

"I chose DMK because I believe it offers a structured system and administrative experience where issues can be addressed through policy and action. No system is perfect, but what matters is the intent and willingness to improve."

"As a woman in politics, I don't ignore these concerns—I see it as my responsibility to raise them from within and work towards stronger safeguards and awareness," she said and added, "For me, joining DMK is about being part of a platform where I can contribute to solutions, not just talk about problems."

Ranjana maintained that Tamil Nadu has made significant progress in women's emancipation—whether in education, employment, or social awareness.

"These are achievements we must acknowledge with pride," she said.

At the same time, she added, emancipation is not a destination we can declare to have arrived at—it is a continuous journey. There is still ground to cover in areas like economic independence, safety in public and private spaces, equal opportunities in leadership, and changing deep-rooted social mindsets, she underlined.

True emancipation is not just about policies, but about ensuring that every woman—regardless of her background—feels secure, respected, and empowered to make her own choices, she added.

"So, while we have come far as a state, our responsibility now is to deepen that progress, make it more inclusive, and ensure that it reaches every section of society with dignity and equality," she noted.

She further pointed out that she has not joined the DMK with expectations of being given a position, but with a sense of purpose and responsibility.

"In a movement like the DMK, every role—big or small—is ultimately about service to the people and strengthening the organization. I am ready to take on any responsibility entrusted to me, and fulfill it with sincerity and discipline," she said.

"My focus will be on connecting with the grassroots, especially empowering women and youth, and contributing to the party's vision with commitment and integrity," she explained.

"For me, it is not about what role I receive—it is about how meaningfully I can serve and make a difference," she said.

Ranjana Nachiyaar had earlier served as the State Secretary of the Art and Culture Wing of the BJP and reportedly resigned from the party in opposition to its three-language policy.

Later, in January, she joined the TVK. However, recently, she strongly criticised TVK leader Vijay's comments about his divorce case made during a Women's Day event.

She noted, "during the Women’s Day event, a particular remark about something 'not being worth it' deeply concerned me."

"I do not wish to speculate on the exact context—whether it referred to personal life or otherwise—but words carry weight, especially when spoken on a platform meant to celebrate women," she affirmed.

"For me, it was not just about that one statement, but what it symbolised. As a woman, and as someone who believes in dignity and respect, it did not resonate with the values I stand for," she said.

"That moment became a point of reflection. It made me realise that my principles and expectations were not fully aligned with the environment I was in.

"My decision to move on was not emotional, but value-based and thoughtful—a step towards being in a space where I feel I can stand with conviction and contribute meaningfully, " she signed off.