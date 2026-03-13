Small set to be beautiful for Vijay; two constituencies rank as frontrunners

Where actor-turned-politician Vijay will stand from remains one of the most highly-anticipated announcements of the upcoming TN assembly elections.

Now there are increasing indications that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader will contest either from Perambur in North Chennai or Tiruchirappalli (East).

"He would choose either Perambur or Tiruchy East. Both are smaller in size. This would make it easier for him to campaign for his party candidates in other constituencies," a top party leader told The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

Vijay had himself dropped a possible hint during a meeting with party aspirants recently by asking them "Shall I come to Perambur frequently?".

The TVK leader has been holding discussions with these aspirants since March 10.

Earlier, at a meeting of TVK cadres on February 22, a resolution was passed urging Vijay to contest from Perambur. According to a report, the campaign management secretary of the party, Aadhav Arjun, was the one who moved it.

TVK general secretary N Anand had been quoted then as saying, "We wholeheartedly accept the resolution moved by Aadhav and will convey your wish to Thalapathy."

Perambur Assembly Constituency

Perambur is an important industrial and residential area in Chennai best known for housing the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The constituency also suits Vijay's stated aim of becoming a candidate from a place where he can be seen as fighting for the poor and the downtrodden.

With close to 3 lakh voters, Perambur has a notable Anglo-Indian community. Dalits make up about 24 percent of its population.

It qualifies as a DMK stronghold.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK retained the seat, with RD Shekar securing victory by a margin of 54,976 votes against AIADMK candidate NR Dhanapalan.

Earlier, in the 2016 elections, when AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa was still alive and at the peak of her election game, the constituency was won by the AIADMK. But the party's candidate P Vetrivel defeated DMK's NR Dhanapalan only by a narrow margin of 519 votes.

From 1996 to 2016, the seat was largely held by the DMK and its ally CPI(M).

Chengai Sivam of the DMK represented the constituency from 1996 to 2001. From 2001 to 2011, K Mahendran of the CPI(M) served as the MLA, followed by A Soundararajan of the CPI(M), who represented the constituency from 2011 to 2016.