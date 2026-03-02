TVK orders functionaries off social media following Vijay’s wife divorce move

CHENNAI: Soon after actor-politician Vijay’s wife Sangeetha moved a district court seeking divorce, the TVK leadership issued strict instructions to the district-level functionaries and IT wing members to stay away from social media until further notice.

According to sources, the party has asked them not to respond to any allegations or discussions related to the issue. They were also told not to post messages defending Vijay. The move, sources said, was aimed at ensuring restraint and avoiding controversy.

Interestingly, even before the reports emerged, TVK general secretary N Anand had on Thursday issued a circular asking office-bearers not to participate in media debates without prior nod from the party headquarters.

The circular stated that permission must be obtained before appearing in television debates, live interviews or discussions on social media platforms, including YouTube. It further stated that no functionary should take part in state or national media discussions without authorisation.

Party functionaries said the instructions were issued on Friday evening, asking them to completely avoid reacting to posts concerning the divorce petition and to suspend their social media activity until further notice.

However, some functionaries, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they felt it was important to remain active in the public space, defend its stand and counter criticism.