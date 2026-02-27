'Deep emotional pain': TVK chief Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce, alleges extramarital affair

CHENNAI: Actor-politician and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed a petition for divorce before a family court in Chengalpattu over alleged cruelty and adultery.

Following the petition, the court has summoned Vijay to appear before the court on April 20.

Sangeetha filed the divorce petition before the Principal District Judge court in Chengalpattu on December 3, 2025, under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The petition was later transferred to the family court for adjudication on February 24.

Following the first hearing held on Thursday, the court adjourned the matter to April 20 and directed Vijay to appear in person.

In her petition, Sangeetha said the marriage was first registered in the UK on July 10, 1998, and was later solemnised according to Hindu rites in Chennai on August 25, 1999.

The petition stated that the marriage was cordial in its early years. She said she devoted herself to family life and raising their children, while supporting Vijay’s professional commitments.

However, she alleged that in April 2021 she discovered that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. She said this caused “deep emotional pain and mental suffering”.