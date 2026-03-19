Tamil Nadu polls: EPS meets Amit Shah in Delhi to finalise NDA seat sharing

CHENNAI: Seat sharing among the AIADMK, BJP and other NDA allies in Tamil Nadu is expected to be finalised by Friday, with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami flying to Delhi on Thursday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

When asked about the purpose of his visit, Palaniswami told the media he would explain it on Friday. Late on Thursday night, he visited Shah’s residence for talks.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran is also leaving for New Delhi on Friday. Sources said PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss may also reach the capital the same day, along with BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, to finalise seat sharing among key alliance partners.

According to indications, the BJP is keen on securing at least 29 seats to ensure it does not contest fewer seats than the Congress in the DMK-led alliance.

Likely allocations for other parties are around 18 for the PMK, eight for the AMMK, and four for the TMC. The IJK, New Justice Party and Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam may get two seats each.

Two other outfits may get one seat each. Sources said the AIADMK is keen to contest 166 to 174 constituencies, while the Puratchi Bharatham party may contest on the AIADMK symbol. The IJK and NJP may contest on the BJP symbol.

Seat sharing between the BJP and the AIADMK could not be finalised during talks between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Palaniswami, necessitating the latter’s visit to Delhi, sources said.