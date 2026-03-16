Seat-sharing talks drag on in Tamil Nadu camps

CHENNAI: Though the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is just 38 days away, political blocs in the state, including the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are yet to finalise their seat-sharing arrangements.

While the DMK seems to be finding it hard to accommodate the seat demands of several of its allies, the AIADMK may be delaying the process tactically to give itself the latitude to accommodate parties that may cross over to its side due to possible fallout over sharing of seats in the opposition camps.

Having finalised seat-sharing with Congress, MDMK, IUML, KDMK and MMK, the DMK is slightly ahead of the curve. The ruling party, which began its seat-sharing discussions on February 22, has alloted 28 seats to Congress, four seats to MDMK, and two each to IUML, MMK and KDMK. However, long-time allies CPI, CPM and VCK, and new allies DMDK and MNM, have not been allotted their share of seats yet.