TN Assembly elections 2026: Polling on April 23, results on May 4

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will go for single-day polling on April 23, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday, even as DMK and AIADMK are yet to complete the seat-sharing exercise. Votes will be counted and results declared on May 4.

Nominations in Tamil Nadu will begin on March 30 and must be done before April 6. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7, and the last date for withdrawing nominations will be April 9.

The ECI accepted the demand of all political parties for single-phase elections in the State.

After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, 97.34 lakh names were deleted from the rolls and of them, around 27 lakh voters were found dead. Hence, the number of voters, which stood at 6.41 crore ahead of the SIR, reduced to 5.67 crore after the exercise concluded.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect. According to the MCC, the State government should not announce any financial grants in any form or promises thereof, or announce any new scheme or sanction funds for the same. Ministers and other political executives should not lay foundation stones or attend inaugural functions of projects or schemes of any kind.