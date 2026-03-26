V D Satheesan alleges Kerala CM targeting Rahul Gandhi to please BJP leadership

KOLLAM: Congress leader V D Satheesan on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is targeting Rahul Gandhi to get into the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He was responding to Vijayan's allegation that Gandhi and the Congress are a "B-team" of the BJP.

"They are blackmailing him (Chief Ministers) to win seats here. To ensure the victory of Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, he was blackmailed using the ED in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case in the 2024 Lok Sabha election," Satheesan alleged.

He further claimed that Vijayan is bowing before BJP leaders and would "sign any paper they demand".

"He even misled his own Cabinet by signing the PM SHRI scheme without informing ministers," he said.

Satheesan said that the entire country is aware that Rahul Gandhi is leading an uncompromising fight against what he termed a "fascist, autocratic and communal" Narendra Modi government.

"I want to ask Vijayan whether the ED questioning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for 55 hours was part of any deal. You may get into their good books and come out of cases, but such accusations should not be made against Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He also alleged that the probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case is not progressing due to pressure from the Chief Minister's Office on the Special Investigation Team (SIT).