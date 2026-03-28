Cricketisation of politics: A tale of three ex-players in West Bengal's upcoming assembly polls

Two professional cricketers have been nominated so far as candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls -- one played for India, while the other narrowly missed out on representing the country. A third cricketer has also been offered a ticket but is still mulling his options.

Fast bowler Ashok Dinda, who played 13 ODIs and 12 T20Is for India from 2009 to 2013, has been fielded again by the BJP from the Moyna constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Dinda helped the BJP wrest the seat, defeating the sitting TMC MLA Sangram Dolui by 1260 votes.

Dinda's best performance in an India shirt came in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Kandy in 2012 when he grabbed 4/19 to close out a 39-run victory as the hosts were rolled over for 116. He was also as dependable as it gets for Bengal in domestic cricket, being the second highest wicket-taker for the state in the Ranji Trophy behind only Utpal Chatterjee.

Fellow pacer and Dinda's ex-Ranji teammate Shib Shankar Paul is the other cricketer to be nominated. He will be making his electoral debut from his hometown of Tufanganj as a TMC candidate.

Paul has been assigned the task of regaining the seat for the TMC whose candidate Pranab Kumar Dey was defeated by the BJP's Malati Rava Roy in 2021 by over 31,000 votes.

Paul, who took 220 wickets in first-class cricket at a decent average of 24.95, was part of the Indian Test squad twice -- for the Mumbai Test against Australia in October 2004, as well as the two-Test series against Bangladesh in December the same year -- but missed out on playing international cricket.