Day after transfer of over 250 govt officers, ECI removes four senior officials from Bengal CEO's office

KOLKATA: After removing the chief secretary and home secretary from the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna, senior IPS officers like director general of police (DGP) and commissioner of police, Kolkata, and a host of government officers during the past month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday transferred four senior officers from the office of the state CEO Manoj Agarwal over alleged partisanship ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

The four officials are deputy CEO Subrata Pal, additional secretaries Narendranath Dutta and Supriya Das, and joint secretary Mithu Sarkar. The ECI was prompted to transfer them following a proposal made by the state CEO Manoj Agarwal.

The national poll body directed Agarwal to implement the move with immediate effect on Monday afternoon, hours after the ruling Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee filed a case in the Calcutta High Court challenging the transfer of more than 250 state government officers like officers-in-charge (OCs) of 173 police stations and block development officers (BDOs) cum returning officers of 83 blocks across the state on Sunday evening because of their alleged biased role in the ongoing election process.

The removal of four senior officers from the office of the CEO has sparked controversy hardly 23 days before the first phase of polls in the state. Elections in 294 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on April 23 and 29. Sources in the state CEO office said that Subrata Pal had been posted as the deputy CEO in 2018, one year before the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.